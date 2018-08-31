Bonomi, Marco J., Age: 84, Fair Haven

Marco J. Bonomi, age 84, of Fair Haven, passed away July 25 unexpectedly from complications from heart bypass surgery. Marco was born in Cares, Italy. He was the only child of Guiseppe

(Joseph) and Raggiunta, who raised their son in Corona, New York. After graduating high school in 1952, Marco went to work at Con Ed until 1955 when he joined the Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1957 and took advantage of the G.I. Bill and enrolled at the Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute, where he graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in electrical engineering. The following year he received his master’s degree from New York University.

Marco married the love of his life Corrine Perretti at Notre Dame Church in New Hyde Park, New York. This September they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Marco was hired in 1961 by Bell Laboratories and the young couple settled in Berkeley Heights. While working at Bell Labs, Marco was a member of the Telstar Communications satellite program. The Telstar Satellite was the first communication satellite launched into orbit and Marco was acknowledged on several patents for his work. In 1965 Marco was transferred to the Holmdel branch of Bell Labs where he worked for the next 34 years. When Bell Labs converted to Lucent Technologies, Marco continued working in the research and development department for another 15 years.

Marco settled his family in Fair Haven, living in the same house for 52 years. Marco was an active member of his community. He was a committee member and active participant in Boy Scout Troop 125, treasurer of the Fair Haven Community Appeal and served on the Fair Haven Board of Education. He was a member of the River Rats sailing club and spent many weekends on the Navesink River. Once he retired at 78 years young, he continued helping others by volunteering in the math department of Brookdale Community College and hiking with the senior hikers of Monmouth County Park System. He was an avid skier and continued to don his helmet and skis even until this past year.

He enjoyed many activities but his love was his family. He was a caring, loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, whose family will miss him with all their heart and souls. He is survived by his wife Corrine; their three children, Adam and his wife LouAnn, Anita and her husband John and Carl and his wife Robin; and seven grandchildren, Stephen, Melissa, Vincent, Ashley, Holly, Victor and Emma.