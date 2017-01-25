Borup, Donald A., Age: 85, Colts Neck

Donald A. Borup, 85, of Colts Neck, passed away Sunday, January 8. Donald was born and raised in Perth Amboy and attended Perth Amboy High School where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Arlene Krushenski Borup. They were happily married for 65 years. Donald served in the US Army during the Korean War, stationed in Germany. Donald belonged to the Iron Worker Local 373 for over 40 years. He was an avid sailor and longtime member of the Raritan Yacht Club.

Donald was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Delsie Borup; and his loving son, Douglas. He is survived by his wife, Arlene; his brother, Albert; his children and their spouses, Donna and James Caruso, daughter-in-law June Borup, Gregory Borup, Pamela and William Struble, Scott and Doris Borup and Allison and Ed Liberty; his 12 beloved grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. Donald will be fondly remembered by many caring relatives and friends.

Holmdel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Donald’s memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Donald’s Book of Memories at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.