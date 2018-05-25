Bowers, Brian Bradley, Age: 37, Bayonne

It is with great sadness that the family and friends of Brian Bradley Bowers, of Bayonne, announce his passing on April 19 at the age of 37 after suffering a heart attack. Brian will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Cameron Bowers, and her mother, Colleen Davis; his parents, William and Angela Bowers; his sisters, Kim Kiely and Dawn Morgan; his brothers, Michael Ryan, John Beattie, Bill Beattie, as well as his brother for life, George Roxby; and his partner Karen Burr and her daughters, Mia and Ava Burr.

The joy of his life was spending time with friends, family, including his many nephews, nieces, cousins, and his many best friends – too many to list, but always in his heart. He enjoyed being a mentor to his young relatives and loved spending time outdoors, camping, playing ball or anything that the kids wanted to do.

Brian worked for New York Safety and Training as an OSHA instructor and was a member of the Laborers Local 79 in New York City. He also proudly served in the United States Army. Brian was known to his friends and family for his exceptional generosity and kind heart, his love of family and devotion to his many best friends, and his sense of honor. He had a remarkable sense of humor and was comfortable in any situation. His final act of heroism was the donation of his organs to once again help others.

Visitation was held April 25, with a service at 8:30, at the Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cameron Bowers Education Fund, P.O. Box 8097, Red Bank, NJ, 07701.