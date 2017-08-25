Boyer, William James, Age: 27, Red Bank

William James Boyer, 27, of Red Bank, passed away suddenly at Riverview Hospital, Red Bank, surrounded by his family and friends. William enjoyed working at Control Point Associates in Warren. Aside from that he practiced mixed martial arts, played the guitar and always enjoyed helping others. He enjoyed outdoor life; quading; fishing; riding his motorcycle; all animals; and his greatest love, video gaming and tacos with nephew Chance. William, “Little Billy’s,” greatest adventure was a recent trip life changing experience to Machu Picchu, Peru.

William is survived by his loving parents, William Joseph and Lisa Jones Boyer of Port Monmouth; his grandmother, Dorothy Boyer; his best friend and brother, Matthew; his brother, Peter and wife Katie Soroka; his sisters, Sara Soroka, Tiffany Soroka and Charles Read, and Joshua Blevins. He is also survived by his nephews, Chance, Dominic, Charles and Damien. William also leaves behind loving aunts and uncles; a great aunt, Grace Bender, James and Olga Boyer, Debbie Boyer, Sharon Boyer and Fran Corridon, Elizabeth Boyer and Barry Goldwyn; many cousins, James III, Erin, Meaghan, Krista, Meredith, Bubba, Dorothy, Jennifer, Jonathon, Joey, Danielle; and many close friends.

William was predeceased by his grandfather, James Boyer of Port Monmouth. William will be missed by all his family and friends. Family requests prayers for strength.