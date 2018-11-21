Brandon Dirden Brings August Wilson’s Wisdom And More To Two River

Dirden also worked with other “August Wilson journeymen,” he said, including Roscoe Lee Browne, nominated for a Tony Award as Best Featured Actor in a Play for “Two Trains Running” directed by Lloyd Richards (1992), as well Kenny Leon who directed the Broadway premiere of “Gem of the Ocean” and “Radio Golf,” both nominated for Tony awards, plus his nomination for a Tony in 2010 for Best Director for “Fences,” starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis. Also, Ruben Santiago- Hudson directed Dirden in “Jitney” both on Broadway and at Two River (2012), as well as directing “Two Trains Running” (2014) and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (2016), with Dirden in the cast in Red Bank.

"I was able to work with three preeminent directors of August Wilson's plays. Only Lloyd Richards is more significant," he said. Richards staged the original Broadway production of Lorraine Hansberry's "A Raisin in the Sun" in 1959, and in 1984 introduced Wilson to Broadway with "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and helped develop his career. "Not too many people have had the good fortune I've had to soak up the knowledge and wisdom of these directors. I cannot let this information I have die," he said. "So I feel a personal responsibility and strong commitment to pass on the information I have and share with younger artists.

“I can’t do that if I were just acting. I get young artists all the time asking, ‘Hey, can I get pointers on how do I do August Wilson,’ and the best way for me to give out this information is through the process,” he said. “So I feel particularly compelled and convicted to direct.”

And he’s not afraid to take risks. This is the first time a Wilson play is being staged in the Marion Huber Theater, a black box space with seating for 110, rather than the traditional Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater that seats 349.

“As a director,I get to be in a small rehearsal room usually sitting at a table 10 feet away from the actors,” he said. “When you get in a larger theater some of the intimacy doesn’t make it to the stage. “I wanted to give the audience the experience of having that proximity. Of all of August’s plays, this one is best suited for intimate staging because there are a lot of two-person scenes and it’s one of his smaller casts with only six people and one set,” Dirden explained. The play is about encroachment, Dirden said. The city of Pittsburg wants to tear down people’s homes and displace residents with eminent domain. “I felt like all of those elements really gave us a perfect scenario where we can cocoon the audience inside of the Huber. We could really take care of you, bathe you in the language, then rip your heart out,” he explained. “Then we can put it back together. We can build you up and send you out in the world richer and fuller for having this experience.