Branson, Martha Louise, Age: 91, Port Monmouth

Martha Louise Branson, 91, of Port Monmouth, passed away peacefully at home June 16. She was born July 3, 1926 on City Island, New York and lived in Port Monmouth for over 67 years. Martha loved taking trips to Atlantic City with her husband. She also loved to garden and spend time with her family.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Wanda Branson; two daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Kevin Smith, and Kathleen and Gary Bellotti; 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

Martha was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank Branson; son, Frank Branson, Jr., and grandson Ricky Branson.

Visitation was held June 21 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were scheduled for June 22 at the funeral home. Burial followed at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.

