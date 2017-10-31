Bree Belmonte and Gavin Biggs
Miss Bree Ann Belmonte and Mr. Gavin Nathaniel Biggs were married on Sept. 23, by Father John Frambes, OFM at St. Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Church followed by a reception at Little Egg Harbor Yacht Club, Beach Haven.
Miss Belmonte, 28, is an account executive on the Funds and Alternative Investment Team for CT Corporation a division of Wolters Kluwer in New York City. She graduated from Lafayette College with a B.A. in Government & Law and received an MBA in Management from Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College.
She is a daughter of Mr. Joseph J. Belmonte Jr. and Mrs. Carol Kulawiec Belmonte of Fair Haven. Miss Belmonteâ€™s father is the owner of DiscountAutoParts.com. Her mother was a former science department chairperson at Red Bank Catholic High School, Red Bank.
Mr. Gavin Biggs, 27, is a project manager in New York City for JDS Development. He graduated from Lafayette College with a B.A. in both Government & Law and Economics.
He is a son of Mr. Dennis N. Biggs and Mrs. Paula C. Biggs of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Kinnelon. His mother was a community and civic volunteer while in Kinnelon, and previously worked as a bank marketing consultant. His father is president of Development Ventures Group headquartered in New York, New York.
This article was first published in the Oct. 26-Nov. 2, 2017 print edition of the Two River Times.
