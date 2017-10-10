Brenner, Maria T., Age: 86, Red Bank

Maria T. “Jill” Brenner, 86, passed away at her residence in Red Bank on Tuesday, September 26. Mrs. Brenner was born and raised in New York City and summered in Monmouth County, where she met her husband of 54 years, the late Theodore E. Brenner. She graduated from the College of St. Elizabeth, Convent Station, and attended Fordham Law School, where she was elected to Law Review. A licensed realtor for over 30 years, she was a co-founder and principal of the former Two Rivers Realty, Rumson. She was active in various local charitable and educational groups, and served as president of Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School’s Home and School Association.

Mrs. Brenner was a resident of Monmouth County for more than 57 years, in Rumson, Little Silver and later, Red Bank. She was a communicant of Holy Cross Church, Rumson, and later Church of the Nativity, Fair Haven and a member of the Seabright Beach Club.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Brenner was predeceased by her sons, Theodore Jr., Mark and Michael. She is survived by her children, John and Lydia Brenner and Chris and Marcy Brenner, both of Fair Haven, and Elisabeth Bird Aitken of Nashville, Tennessee; as well as grandchildren, Meredith, Corinne, Elise, Thomas and Amy.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements.