Brian Rauh and Pasquale Fevola

Brian Edward Rauh and Pasquale Ettore Fevola were married on Oct. 8 at the Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel in Asbury Park, followed by a reception. The Rev. Peter Greco officiated.

Brian (right), 27, is the son of Rosemary and Ross Rauh of Lincroft. Born in Santiago, Chile, and raised in Lincroft, Brian graduated from Middletown High School South in 2009. He attended Caldwell College and Brookdale Community College and then took a job at the Lincroft Inn in Lincroft and has worked in the restaurant business ever since.

Pasquale, 24, of Brooklyn, is the son of Filomena Dâ€™Agosto of Brooklyn and Patrick Fevola of East Meadow, New York. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Pasquale, known as Patty to his family and friends, graduated from Queens Vocational and Technical High School in 2011 and is currently finishing his bachelorâ€™s degree at City College of Technology. He also is in the restaurant business.

Louis Michael Fevola, Pattyâ€™s brother, served as best man and Christina Hope Wilke, Brianâ€™s friend, as matron of honor. Deana Rauh, Brianâ€™s sister, and Theresa Fevola, Pattyâ€™s sister, were attendants. Other attendants for Brian were Danielle Iacono, Christine Enna, Elizabeth Mitchell and Monica Sullivan. Pattyâ€™s attendants were his cousins Arthur McMahon, Robert McMahon, Arthur Dâ€™Agosto, Alec Dâ€™Agosto, Joey Dâ€™Agosto, Anthony Dâ€™Agosto, Dina Fevola and friends Rachael Burroughs and Marielynn Kolokotsas.

Ring bearer was Cameron Sullivan, Brianâ€™s godson, and the flower girl was Lilianna Iacono.

The couple honeymooned in Hawaii and will reside in Brooklyn.

This article was first published in the Oct. 26-Nov. 2, 2017 print edition of the Two River Times.