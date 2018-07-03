Brianna Malone and Arnaldo Garcia
Mark and Susan Malone of Rumson are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Brianna Marie Malone, to Arnaldo Garcia of Miami, Florida.
Brianna is a graduate of Biotechnology High School in Freehold and earned a bachelor’s degree in molecular and cellular biology from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. She received a master’s degree in secondary science education from the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. Brianna is a biology teacher in the San Jose Unified School District, San Jose, California.
The prospective groom is the son of Arnaldo and Teresa Garcia, Miami. He is a graduate of Barbara Goleman High School, Miami Lakes, Florida and earned his bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from Florida International University in Miami. He is a software engineer with Amazon, Sunnyvale, California.
An August wedding at Holy Cross Church, Rumson, is planned.
