Broadway’s Longest Running Musical Comes to Monmouth

By Mary Ann Bourbeau |

WEST LONG BRANCH – “The Fantasticks,” the show that holds the record as the world’s longest-running musical, is this year’s Shadow Lawn Summer Stage production at Monmouth University. The show runs from June 21 to July 1 at the Lauren K. Woods Theatre.

The musical ran for more than 50 years off-Broadway and became a New York institution. During its original run, from 1960 to 2002 at the Sullivan Street Playhouse, “The Fantasticks” logged 17,162 performances. A revival opened at the Theater Center in 2006 and closed in June 2017 after 4,390 shows. The show received a special Tony Award and helped launch the careers of Jerry Orbach, F. Murray Abraham, Kristin Chenoweth and Glenn Close.

“Our production is very similar to what was originally conceived on Sullivan Street,” said David Edwards, who performed in the off-Broadway show for more than three years. “The set is spare and the music is just a piano and harp, but it’s full of magic and romance.”

“The Fantasticks” is a funny, romantic musical about a boy, a girl and two fathers, drawing inspiration from Shakespeare romances. The fathers want their two children to fall in love, so they pretend to be feuding and forbid the boy and girl from seeing each other in the hopes that the scheme will lead to a romance. They even go so far as to stage a fake abduction of the girl so the boy can be the hero who rescues her.