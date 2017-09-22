Brock, Richard Dale, Age: 70, Fair Haven

A graduate of the University of Richmond, Richard remained a devoted brother to his Phi Gamma Delta fraternity for 52 years. He played varsity tennis and excelled in his political science studies, becoming a member of Pi Sigma Alpha, the Political Science National Honor Society. Richard’s passion for politics never ceased.

Richard will be remembered for his years as a real estate professional. His partner at NIA National Reality Inc, Roger Gross, describes him as, “a true gentleman.” He was honest, straight forward and full of class. Early in his career he was at the Chase Manhattan Bank in New York City and served nationally as a vice president in real estate and mortgage banking. He joined NIA in 1990 and was a principal in the firm. His numerous clients and colleagues considered him an icon in both local and national real estate.

Richard was a passionate and sophisticated gardener his entire life. Anyone who had the privilege of seeing his garden would attest to the design, artistry, beauty and care that he devoted to it. It was not unusual for him to be in his garden at dawn before his long commute to his office.

Among his favorite things were sun-drenched days at the beach, competitive tennis sets with his daughter, annual family vacations in St. John, billiards with his best friend and more than an occasional Manhattan, “with Southern Comfort please!”

Richard will long be remembered as a warm and compassionate gentle man with a great smile and a mischievous twinkle in his eye. Richard is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years, Andrea Kerbs Brock; and their daughter, Alexis Jeanne Brock of New York City. He is also survived by his brothers, Howard Brock, Jr. and Stanley Bruce Brock; as well as members of the Kerbs family and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, 30 Ward Ave., Rumson, on Saturday, September 23 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Richard’s family has requested that donations be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Attn: Stephanie Sepe, 885 Second Ave., 7th Fl., New York, NY 10017. Please indicate on the check that the gift is in memory of Richard Brock. You may also donate online at mskcc.convio.net/goto/MemoryofRichardBrock.