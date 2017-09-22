Brown, Evelyn Eva, Oceanport

Evelyn Eva Brown, of Oceanport, passed away on Tuesday, September 12. Evelyn was born in Newark to Jack and Eva Misieriello Palaia. Evelyn met the love of her life, James, at the Asbury Park Boardwalk and they were married on January 24, 1965 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Nutley. Together they moved to Oceanport.

For 10 years, she was a typist at ITT Federal Lab, Clifton. She was a longtime member of St. Dorothea’s R.C. Church, Eatontown. Evelyn was an avid reader, loved shopping for clothing and sitting in the sun.