Browne, Kevin, Age: 52, Hazlet

Kevin Browne, 52, of Hazlet, passed away on Monday, January 16 of a heart attack. He lived in Korea teaching English for the past 24 years. Born and raised in the Bronx, moved to Hazlet, then to Brick.

Kevin also served in the U.S. Army and then the Reserves.

He was predeceased by his father, Peter. He is survived by his mom, Betty; a sister Karen and her children, Zachary and Kayla.

A Memorial Service is planned for Sunday, April 2 at 11 a.m. at the Manasquan Inlet and then at Rella’s Tavern in Brielle. For more information or to send condolences, email Karen.Browne3@aol.com.