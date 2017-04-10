Bryan, Betsey Quirk

Betsy Quirk Bryan died on Sunday, April 2. An extraordinary mother, wife, sister and friend she lived a full life and will be missed by all who knew her. Her indomitable spirit, humor, and loyalty were with her until the end.

Gardening, learning, playing bridge, competitive games, cultural and current events were just a few of her lifelong passions. She freely shared her love for her garden, her love for her family, her dog, and her friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard D. S. Bryan. She is survived by her three daughters, Helen Hubbard of Ashland, Oregon, Martha Bryan of Mill River, Massachusetts, and Nancy Bryan of Fair Haven; and four grandchildren, Ben, Melissa, Tommy and George.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Chapel of the Resurrection, St. George’s-by-the-River Episcopal Church, 7 Lincoln Ave., Rumson. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 7, at 11 a.m. at St. George’s Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. George’s-by-the-River Episcopal Church or Monmouth Conservation Foundation.