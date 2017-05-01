Builder Sues For High-Density Rentals at Holy Family School Site

By John Burton |

HAZLET – A “builder’s remedy” lawsuit involving the former Holy Family School property and the township’s requirements for affordable housing continues to drag on in the courts.

First filed in November 2015, Highview Homes, LLC, 280 Highway 35, in Middletown, a developer of luxury for-sale and for-rent single-family homes and multi-family units, has named the Hazlet Township Committee and the Planning Board as plaintiffs in a suit alleging the township has failed to make an effort to fulfill its most recent affordable housing obligation under the state’s Council on Affordable Housing (COAH) guidelines.

In response to the municipality’s alleged failure to address the issue, Highview Homes is seeking to construct a high-density, luxury rental project on the former Roman Catholic school property, 910 Highway 36.