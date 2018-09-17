Burke, Lesley, Age: 31, Rumson

Lesley Burke, 31, passed away peacefully Aug. 5 in her home in Rumson. She was attended by family and loved ones. Her memorial service was held Aug. 12 at Rumson Presbyterian Church, followed by a reception at her home.

Lesley was born in London, England in 1987 to Diane and John Burke. Although severely quadriplegic due to complications at birth, she lived a long and beautiful life and taught countless people the true meaning of strength, courage and compassion.

Lesley is survived by parents John and Diane, her two younger siblings, Connor and Laura, her grandparents, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Lesley and her family have been blessed with the love and support of many compassionate people including Carol Williams, Sila Ruiz, Juanna Comacho, Tonya Rosales, Elvira Romales and especially Consuelo Lopez. Consuelo has been a second mother to Lesley, giving her endless love for 17 years. Lesley and Consuelo were seen almost daily on the streets of Rumson enjoying a ride on Lesley’s handicapped-adapted bicycle.

Lesley attended the Lakeview School in Edison and the Children’s Center in Neptune.

The family suggests donations be made to Family Resource Associates, 35 Haddon Ave., Shrewsbury, NJ, 07702.

The Thompson Memorial Home in Red Bank has been entrusted with the arrangements.