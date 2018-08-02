Busz, Scott W., Belford

Scott W. Busz, of Belford, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends June 14. Scott was born January 28, 1962 in Red Bank to Dorothy (Johnson) and Howard Busz. A Middletown native, Scott swam competitively for Middletown Swim Club and Middletown High School North. Scott was a member of Boy Scout Troop #141 where he attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a section chief for the Order of the Arrow. Scott, a sergeant with the New Jersey State Police, retired in 2011 after 25 years of honorable service. As a state trooper, Scott earned his 100 Ton Masters License from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Scott lived life well loved, with a smile, with kindness and humor. He was happiest on the water, on his boat, with family and friends. Scott will be remembered by many for the way he touched lives in the smallest and most meaningful of ways.

Scott is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Howard Busz. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Donna (Solan) Busz; his son Patrick Grimm; and his brother Kenneth and his wife Barbara of Barboursville, West Virginia; their daughters Ashley and Amanda; his in-laws Marilyn and John Solan; sister-in-law Sandra Platz and Harold; nephews Shawn and Matthew; and brother-in-law John Solan and Lisa and nieces Jessica and Lauren.

Visitation was held June 20 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were scheduled for June 21 at the funeral home. Burial followed at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Scott’s name can be made to the State Police and Family Assistance and Support for Troopers at spfast.com.

