Butler, Julia F., Age: 84, Hazlet

Julia F. Butler, fondly known as “Sheila O’Sullivan-Butler,” 84, formerly of Woodside, New York and Hazlet, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 22 at Bayside Manor in Keansburg. She was

born Julia F. O’Sullivan on October 30,1932 to Patrick and Ellen Mary (Foley) O’Sullivan in Bansha, County Tipperary, Ireland. Sheila was a retired nursing supervisor for Physician’s Hospital and Astoria General Hospital in New York.

Sheila was predeceased by her husband, Daniel Andrew; and her parents, Patrick and Ellen Mary (Foley) O’Sullivan. Sheila is survived by her daughters, Elaine O’Sullivan (John) of Hazlet, Barbara Boylan (Paddy) of Hazlet, and her brothers, Bobby O’Sullivan and Eoin O’Sullivan. Sheila is also survived by her grandchildren, Sheila (Stephen) Viti, John Boylan, Danny O’Sullivan, Patrick Boylan Jr. and Barry O’Sullivan.

