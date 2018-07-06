Buzzetta, Vito, Age: 77, Carini, Italy

Vito Buzzetta, 77, passed away at Imperial Health Care in Neptune June 13. He was born in Carini, Italy to the late Andrew and Rosa (Alaima) Buzzetta and he had lived in Oceanport for 11 years. He worked for New York City Housing before retiring. Upon retiring, his passion for gardening grew and he was very proud of his vegetables and sharing them with neighbors and friends. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Vito is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Lucrezia “Lena” (Giammanco) Buzzetta and his three children: Andrew, Rosalisa and Caroline, as well as his brother, Andrew; his grandchildren Marianna, Carmelo, Angelica, Isabella, Juliana, Maya, Nina and Lea; and two great-grandchildren Emilia and Carmelo.

Visitation took place June 17 at the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian burial took place June 18 at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church in Red Bank with entombment following at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Vito’s name to St. Crispin House and St. Anthony of Padua Church, Attn: Food Pantry, 121 Bridge Ave., Red Bank, NJ 07701 or St. Anthony of Padua Church, Attn: St. Crispin House, 121 Bridge Ave., Red Bank NJ 07701.