‘Bye Bye Birdie’ Returns to the Roost – 42 Years Later

By Mary Ann Bourbeau |

SPRING LAKE – The Spring Lake Theatre Company has come full circle, putting on a production of the musical “Bye Bye Birdie,” which was the first show produced there 42 years ago. The show’s new incarnation begins Feb. 16 and runs through March 3.

Back in 1976, the Recreation Committee wanted to stage a town play as part of the Bicentennial Celebration. They had hoped to use the theater inside the Spring Lake Community House, a Tudor-style mansion that was dedicated in 1923. The theater had hosted stars such as Helen Hayes, Basil Rathbone and Paul Newman in its heyday, from the late 1930s through the early 1950s. But it had been virtually dormant since then and had fallen into disrepair.

“Back then, the building was not used very much, especially the theater,” said Pat Barry, who produced “Bye Bye Birdie” in 1976 and every show since. “We asked permission to use it for one weekend for the town play.”

It was a ragtag production but it worked. Dottie Reinhard, the music teacher from H.W. Mountz School in Manasquan, directed the show.

“The director begged people she knew to be in it,” said Barry, who played a teenager in the show. “We had no air-conditioning or stage lights. Our sets were cardboard boxes and we brought our own costumes. But it was a great deal of fun!”

It was also a success, so the next year the theater company produced another town play – “Guys and Dolls.” It was so well-received that Barry, who played one of the Hot Box Girls, asked town officials if they could put on shows as fundraisers to refurbish the building.

“We formed a Board of Trustees and I became a producer,” said Barry, who now serves as executive director of the Spring Lake Community House.

Now, 42 years later, theatergoers will be treated to a new and improved version of “Bye Bye Birdie.” In addition to a large cast – 45 actors – the costumes and sets in the show are extraordinary.

“We have an attic as big as the building filled with costumes we’ve collected over the years,” said Barry. “We used to make our own, but now if you need a 1950s style dress, you just look on Amazon, put in the size and get one for $30.”

Barry also serves as costume coordinator, a big job considering each cast member has at least three outfits in the show.

“It’s the most fun thing I do,” she said.

“Bye Bye Birdie” is a loving tribute to small-town America in the 1950s. Rock star Conrad Birdie is drafted into the Army and his fans are devastated, especially struggling songwriter Albert Peterson, whose song Birdie was just about to record. Albert’s girlfriend, Rosie, persuades him to write a new tune that Birdie will perform on television to a fan selected in a contest. The scheme works and Kim McAfee, a young teenager from Sweet Apple, Ohio, is declared the winner. But Kim, portrayed by Gina Teschke of Highlands, has a very jealous boyfriend.

Brendan Considine of Spring Lake Heights, who has been a member of the theater company since third grade, plays Birdie. Considine has been seen at Spring Lake Theatre in “The Music Man” and “Seussical.” Real-life couple Reid Henderson of Avon and Christine Baglivio of Point Pleasant play Albert and Rosie. They too have been involved since they were children and now are both professional actors.

Henderson made his debut in 2005 as John in “Peter Pan” and has since starred in “Anything Goes” and “Mary Poppins,” among others. He also directed the 2017 production of “Scrooge.” Baglivio recently returned from a national tour of “PJ Masks Live!” and helped choreograph “Bye Bye Birdie.”

“They’re extremely talented people and they’re wonderful to work with,” said Barry.

The show is directed by Kerry White, with sets by Andrew Dagostino and music direction by Mark Megill.

“It’s a happy, upbeat story,” said Barry. “Come lose yourself for a few hours in a much more innocent time.”

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16, 17, 23, 24, and March 2 and 3. There will also be 2 p.m. shows on Feb. 24 and March 3. Tickets are $22 to $30. For more information, call 732-449-4530 or visit www.springlaketheatre.com.

This article was first published in the Feb. 15-22, 2018 print edition of The Two River Times.