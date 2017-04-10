Byrne, Clair Maguire, Age: 84, Lincroft

Clair Maguire Byrne, 84, of Lincroft, passed away peacefully at De La Salle Hall where she had been a resident for the last three years. Clair was born to Frank and Frances Maguire in South Orange on April 4, 1932. She attended Marylawn of the Oranges High School and earned her associates degree at Georgetown Visitation in Washington D.C. In 1955 she married Richard J. Byrne. They originally lived in Red Bank and later moved to Shrewsbury where they raised their family.

Clair was a longtime parishioner of St. James Roman Catholic Church in Red Bank. She was an avid tennis and paddle tennis player who could be found on the courts of Sea Bright Lawn & Tennis Club, the Monmouth Beach Bath & Tennis Club, and the Deal Golf & Country Club. During the summer months Clair, fondly known as Dandy, could be found enjoying the beach with friends and family at Cabana 27.

Clair was predeceased by her husband, Richard; and sisters, Winifred Schubert and Ann McDonough. She is survived by her sons, Richard and Frank; her daughters and sons-in-law, Regina and Jeff Ingrassia, Michele and Peter Visceglia and Mary Clair and Greg Davis; and her 15 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Frank Maguire, Jim Maguire and his wife Dianne, Paul Maguire and his wife Ann; her sisters, Mary Fran Carey, Kathy Tierney and her husband Ray and Regina McDonald; her sister-in-law, Bobbie Schulte; and a brother-in-law, Dick Tierney. The Byrne family is grateful to the Brothers and caring staff at De La Salle Hall who took excellent care of Clair for the past three years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 6 at 10:15 in St. Leo the Great Church, 50 Hurley’s Lane Lincroft, with interment immediately following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Chapel Hill Rd. Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to De La Salle Hall at PO Box 238, Lincroft, NJ attention Brother William Martin. Please visit Clair’s memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.