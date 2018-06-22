Byrne, Marian J., Age: 83, Middletown

Marian J. Byrne (neé Mudie) of Middletown, passed away June 6 at Care One, Holmdel, at age 83.

Marian was born Jan. 15, 1935 in Brooklyn. She was raised in Brooklyn, attending Erasmus Hall High School and Brooklyn College. She was employed as a stock trader on Wall Street with Allen & Company prior to moving to Middletown in 1964 with her husband Ralph.

She was a homemaker and resided in Middletown with her family for 54 years. She was a caring and loving mother and grandmother, always wanting the best for her family. She will be missed dearly and never forgotten by her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Ralph V. Byrne; her brother Robert Fraser Mudie; her half-brothers John, Lawrence and James Mudie; and her parents James and Mary Mudie. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Ceurvels and husband Michael of Middletown; son Ralph Byrne Jr. of Anaheim, California; her two grandchildren whom she loved deeply, Michael and Lauren Ceurvels; and lastly, the family dog Sam, who served as a loving companion to Marian.

A family viewing took place at the funeral home June 12. A Mass of Christian burial followed at St. Mary’s Chapel, Middletown. Burial took place at Fairview Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society in Marian’s name.