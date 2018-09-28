Byrnes, Ruth A., Age: 95, New Monmouth

Ruth A. Byrnes, 95, formerly of New Monmouth, died Aug. 26 at the Atrium at Navesink Harbor. She was born in Newark to the late John and Lenore Gentile. Ruth earned the honorary degree of “Bachelor of Patience” while helping her husband through years of night college after World War II and worked part-time for Sears Middletown for 18 years. She was a parishioner of St. Mary’s and was past Grand Regent of the Catholic Daughters of America. Ruth loved the beach and spent many summer days at the Ship Ahoy Beach Club with her family. Most important to her was her role as wife and mother.

Surviving are her children and their spouses, Ruth and John Butler, John T. and Kathleen Byrnes, Richard R. and Nuala Byrnes and David A. and LeeAnn Byrnes; her 11 grandchildren, Meghan (Daniel) Tafe, Jennifer (Shannon) Sweeney, Elizabeth (Joseph) Vuich, John (Sasa) Byrnes, Monica Byrnes, Katy Byrnes, Ronan (Kate) Byrnes, Colette Byrnes, Peter Byrnes, Matthew Byrnes and Lauren Byrnes; her six great-grandchildren, Emma, Tory, Ally, Moira, Liam and Quinn; her brother John Gentile; her sister Florence (Niles) Wallace; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years John T. Byrnes in 1999.

Visitation was held Aug. 29 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. Funeral services were Aug. 30 at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy was offered Aug. 30 at St. Mary’s Chapel, Middletown. Burial followed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Ruth’s name to the American Heart Association.