Cahill, June (Walling), Age: 89, Middletown

June (Walling) Cahill, age 89, of Middletown, passed peacefully into the next life on Nov. 27 at Riverview Medical Center after a Thanksgiving weekend of family visits, goodbyes, and expressions of love.

June was born on June 12, 1928 in West Keansburg to Mabel and Gordon Walling. She graduated from Keyport High School in 1945 and married William J. Cahill on July 13, 1952. Together they raised five children, living most of their married life in Holmdel. At the age of 38, and while still a full-time homemaker, June went back to school to earn her B.A. in Education from Kean University.

She was employed by the Hazlet Board of Education as an elementary school teacher at the Raritan Valley School in Hazlet where she took great pride and joy in teaching young students. June loved the kids she taught and the lives she helped mold and retired from teaching at the age of 72.

June was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, William J. Cahill and her two sisters, Thelma Cullen and Muriel Ferrari. She is survived by her five children: William Cahill and wife Elissa of Holmdel; Kevin Cahill and wife Jill Colburn of New Hampshire; Claudia Pfaff and husband Mark of Vermont; Christopher Cahill and husband Richard of Washington, D.C.; and Jeffrey Cahill of Rumson.

June greatly enjoyed the love of her 12 grandchildren, Chris Cahill, Ryan Cahill, Danielle Lastella Bouchard, Kayla Lastella, Shea Cahill, Ashley Pfaff DiStefano, William Pfaff, Brittany Pfaff, Logan Cahill, Marshall Cahill, Sean Cahill and Dylan Cahill and her three greatgrandchildren, Annalise Pfaff, William Pfaff and Colbie Cahill, who will all miss her greatly.

June was a vibrant, intelligent, energetic and kind person who always found the best in others and the positive in any situation. She influenced hundreds of children over her career and life, and leaves behind a large and loving family. She will be dearly missed.

The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to both Oksana Korolova and Leslie Welch who provided June with loving and personal care over the past few years, as well as to June’s good friend, Harriet Szalecki, for her undying friendship over the years.

A memorial service was held on Dec. 2, at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank, followed by her burial at Fair View Cemetery, 456 Route 35, Red Bank.