Calandriello, Rose A., Age: 99, Red Bank

Rose A. Calandriello, 99, a lifelong resident of Red Bank, passed away on Wednesday, February 15 with her family and friends by her side. She was born in Red Bank to the late John and Maria (nee: Geroni) Ambrosia.

Rose loved travelling, playing cards with her friends, making all laugh with her great sense of humor, but mostly she loved spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Rocco in 1982 and her brother Patrick Ambrosia in 2011. Rose is survived by her loving sister, Teresa Piccolie; her nieces, nephews and their spouses: Patrick and Bonnie Ambrosia, Maria and Norm Peterson, Judith and John Housman, Anita Piccolie and John Ambrosia; as well as cherished grandnieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Red Bank First Aid Squad, 151 Spring St. Red Bank or St. Anthony’s R.C. Church, 121 Bridge Ave., Red Bank, NJ. Please visit Rose’s memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.