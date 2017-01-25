Callaghan, Gail K., Age: 78, Oceanport

Gail K. Callaghan, 78, of Oceanport, passed away on Friday, January 13. She was born at Fort Monmouth. She lived at Fort Monmouth, Oceanport, Massachusetts and Long Branch before moving back to Oceanport. Gail was a property management specialist at Fort Monmouth for many years before retiring. She was graduate of Red Bank High School and a 27-year member of the US Power Squadron in Shrewsbury.

She was predeceased by her husband, John “Jack” Callaghan in 1991; her son, Raymond Braz in 1998; and her parents, James and Ruth Karl. Surviving are her son, James Braz of Oceanport; and a sister, Sandra Karl of Toms River.

Fiore Funeral Home, West Long Branch, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Shrewsbury Power Squadron, c/o Commander Bennett Schneider, 34 Willow Drive, #11B, Ocean, NJ 07712. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.