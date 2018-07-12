Calling All Pilots: Historic Hop Brook Farm For Sale

Located at 5 Hop Brook Lane directly off Holmdel Road, the Hop Brook Farmhouse is a home of historical significance, having been built in 1820. But it is not encumbered by anything that would prevent a future owner from redesigning it.

“The original parts of the house are still here, but it has been added on to over time,” Cruz said of the home, which has not been lived in for nearly 25 years. “Structurally there are some beautiful aspects to it; building and carpentry techniques that you just won’t find anymore.”

“Would it be worth it for the next owner to preserve some of it? That’s in the eye of the beholder and what their vision is for it,” he said.

A central-passage colonial-style home, the structure itself has had additions over time – including a screened-in patio area off the back of the house – though previous owners have been conscious of maintaining the historical design of the house, from the white wood paneling on its exterior to the style of doors and windows.