Campbell, George W., Age: 81, Fair Haven

George W. Campbell, 81, longtime New York Stock Exchange member, died at the Dawn Greene Hospice in New York City on March 28.

Everybody loved George Campbell.

He was born on April 24, 1936 in Jersey City and raised in Demarest and Fair Haven, where he attended Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School for two years. He later graduated from the Peddie School in 1955.

George graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1959. At Penn, George was captain of the baseball team and a member of Phi Gamma Delta.

He served in the U.S. Air Force at Lackland Air Force Base and in the New Jersey National Guard. He had a lifelong fascination with aviation and airplanes, attending the Paris Air Show often and visiting the Air and Space Museum and the Imperial War Museum frequently.

George was a member of the New York Stock Exchange from 1963 until his retirement in 1999. He worked as a specialist in several firms beginning with Marx & Campbell, Campbell & Co., Walter N. Frank & Co., and Goldman Sachs, from which he retired.

He was member of Sea Bright Beach Club, Navesink Country Club and Sagamore Golf Club.

Over the years, George was an avid dog lover, golfer, fisherman, woodworker, platform tennis player, contract bridge player, skier and member of the “Pocono Dopes” – which he named. He was also a duck hunter in years gone by.

He was a lifelong World War II enthusiast, devouring every movie, book and documentary he could find.

George loved Halloween, flowers and gardening, bird watching, the New York Giants, the New York Mets, March Madness, The Sunday puzzle, fishing the Kennebec River, and a wide range of music.

He was predeceased by his wife, Anne Duffy Campbell, whom he was married to for 30 years until her death in 1995; his parents Mildred Campbell Borloz and James Campbell; his brother, James Campbell; and his grandson, Samuel Parker.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Barbara Daly Campbell; his children, Heather and husband Dan Parker, James and wife Caroline Campbell, and Nial Campbell; his sister-in-law Susan Daly Porter; nephew, Edward Daly Porter; his grandchildren, Grace Parker, Bennett Campbell, Cyrus Campbell, Van Campbell, Garrett Campbell and Quinn Campbell; his sisters, Mildred Dixon and Ruth Gregory; and many beloved friends, especially his lifelong pal, John Borden.

A funeral service was held March 31 at Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church, 921 Madison Ave., New York City.