‘Cancer Science’ Series Helps Community Understand Cancer Risk

“People raise concerns to you that make you think and work a little differently,” she said, adding that she was also struck by the level of research many individuals had done. “Many were raising very high level questions about what their problems are and what are the solutions.”

The talk, part of a community education series called “Knowing Your Family’s Cancer Risk” was hosted by Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) and Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH), a result of the partnership between the two.

Hicks described the partnership, which began in 2016, as a merging of the two organization’s strengths to improve patient outcomes. “The goal is patient care,” she said. “The real drive is also research and looking toward finding more cures together. When you look at clinical trials and research, each institution has kind of had historic strengths. So now we have access to these collaborative efforts.”