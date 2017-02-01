Cantrella, Vincent, Age: 74, Middletown

Vincent Cantrella, 74, of Middletown, died on Monday, January 16, surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lived in Middletown and Monmouth County for most of his life.

Vincent worked as a third generation barber at Jimmy’s Barber Shop in Keansburg for 63 years until his illness. He loved to play cards and spend time at the beach. Above all things, he enjoyed spending time with his family and beloved grandchildren.

Vincent was predeceased by his parents, James and Viola Cantrella. Surviving are his loving spouse of 52 years, Mary Lou Cantrella; four daughters and sons-in-law, Viola (Carl) Lindmark, Dianna (Ravi) Kumar, Gina (John) Linden, Heather Cantrella; 12 grandchildren, Carl Vincent, Jake, and Gabriella Lindmark, Michael, Matthew and Evan Kumar, Connor, Caitlin, Thomas and Brian Linden and Timothy and Christie Linden; a brother and sister-in-law, Sylvester (Madelain) Cantrella; a sister and brother-in-law, Diana (Nicholas) Palermo; and many nieces and nephews.

John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements.