Carfagno, Daniel, Age: 30, Keansburg

Daniel Carfagno, 30, of Keansburg, passed away suddenly Aug. 29 at home. He was born in Ridgewood and grew up in Port Monmouth before moving to Keansburg. Daniel was a construction worker for Proseal Construction Company for the last three years.

From an early age, he had a natural gift for music, especially the guitar. He stayed connected with his love for music, playing in various bands. His favorite hobby was PC gaming.

Surviving are his parents Kathy and Tullio Carfagno; sister and brother-in-law Katie and Anthony Gambale; and fiancé Sarah Young. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services were scheduled for noon, Sept. 5 at New Monmouth Baptist Church, Middletown. Burial services followed at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.