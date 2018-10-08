Carhart, Ada Fowler, Red Bank

Ada Fowler Carhart of Red Bank and Marathon, Florida passed away peacefully Sept. 15. Ada was born in Long Branch and grew up in River Plaza, graduating from River Plaza Grammar School and Leonardo High School. She worked at the Civilian Training and Travel at Fort Monmouth, Monmouth Radio Supply, the Monmouth Yarn Shop and as a loving homemaker. Ada was active in Trinity Episcopal Church, Lincroft Bible Church and the First Baptist Church of Red Bank. She was involved in PTA and Cub Scouts and was a charter member of the Red Bank Independent Engine Co. Ladies Auxiliary.

Ada belonged to the same bridge club with friends since 1951, volunteered for 18 years at Fisherman’s Hospital in Marathon and was a volunteer at the Fair Haven Library. When she wasn’t volunteering or playing bridge, she would spend time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, baking cookies, crocheting, knitting, reading, quilting, enjoying a road trip and playing golf or computer solitaire. Ada enjoyed eating out in diners and fine restaurants, but it was a hot dog from the Globe Hotel that really made her day.

Ada was predeceased by her parents Kate Sickles and John H. Fowler; Calvin T. Carhart, her husband of 67 years; her brothers Jack (Dot) and Bill (Cate) Fowler; her sisters Doris (Paul) Kelly and Edna Tober (Donald); and her daughters-in-law Joanne (Jeff) and Blanca (John).

Ada is survived by four sons: John, James (Maura), Jay (Christine), and Jeffrey; 11 grandchildren Steven (Katherine), Jeanne (Chris Keith), Johnny, Maria, Evan (Brooke), Laura, Jimmy, Jon (Lydia), Lorelei, Bettina and Janet; five great-grandchildren Ava, Ella, Grace, Finn and Selena; and 15 nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Red Bank, 84 Maple Ave.

In lieu of flowers donations to Fulfill Food Bank or Shriner’s Hospital would be appreciated.