Casale, Rita N., Age: 87, Port Monmouth

Rita N. Casale, 87, of Port Monmouth, died on Wednesday, February 8, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Newark and lived in Middletown for over 20 years before retiring to Green Acres, Florida. She returned to Middletown in the last few years. Rita worked for 13 years as a toll collector at the Keyport Toll Plaza on the Garden State Parkway. She was a past-president of the Women’s Auxiliary of the VFW Post 2179 and was very active in various programs in the Middletown area.

Rita was predeceased by her husband, Anthony Casale; her son, Anthony Casale; a grandson, Jason Nappi; and a great-grandson, Rydell Casale. Surviving are her stepdaughter, Josephine (Rocco) Carsillo of Manchester; three sons, Mark (Elaine) Casale of Long Branch, John (Sherie Mullen) Casale of Matawan and Gregory (Christine) Casale of Brick; four daughters, Darlene (Kenneth) Ruthenbeck of Honea Path, South Carolina, Paula (David) Warren of Candler, North Carolina, Maria Casale of Port Monmouth and Rita (Jeffrey) Shear of Iselin; her 25 grandchildren; and her 32 great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made in Rita’s name to the VFW Post 2179 Auxiliary, 1 Veterans Ln., Port Monmouth, NJ 07758. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.