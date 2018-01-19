Cavadas, Violete Remalho, Age: 89, Middletown
Violete Ramalho Cavadas, 89, loving widow of Camilo N. Cavadas, of Middletown, passed away peacefully at Riverview Hospital in Red Bank on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Cavadas was born in Camarneira, Portugal and emigrated to the U.S. with her baby daughter to join her husband in 1950. She raised her family both in the Ironbound and North Newark areas and subsequently moved to Middletown in 1969. Mrs. Cavadas was devoted and loyal to her family and friends and was dedicated to preserving her love of trees, flowers and the beauty of nature, especially at her private compound. She was beloved and respected by all who knew her and was not only a role model with a strong work ethic and morality but, more importantly, a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her two daughters, Maria Violete (Lete) and Lili, her son-in-law, Anthony, and her grandchildren, Justin, Tristan, Jenna and Ashley.
Visitation was on Dec. 18 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 121 Bridge St., Red Bank, followed by entombment at the Holmdel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Violete R. Cavadas may be made to one of the following charitable organizations: Deborah Hospital Foundation, 212 Trenton Road, Browns Mills, NJ 08015; Rutgers Cancer Institute, 195 Little Albany St., New Brunswick, NJ 08901; or Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N. 12th St., Lincoln, NE 68508.
