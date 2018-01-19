Cavadas, Violete Remalho, Age: 89, Middletown

Violete Ramalho Cavadas, 89, loving widow of Camilo N. Cavadas, of Middletown, passed away peacefully at Riverview Hospital in Red Bank on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Cavadas was born in Camarneira, Portugal and emigrated to the U.S. with her baby daughter to join her husband in 1950. She raised her family both in the Ironbound and North Newark areas and subsequently moved to Middletown in 1969. Mrs. Cavadas was devoted and loyal to her family and friends and was dedicated to preserving her love of trees, flowers and the beauty of nature, especially at her private compound. She was beloved and respected by all who knew her and was not only a role model with a strong work ethic and morality but, more importantly, a loving wife, mother and grandmother.