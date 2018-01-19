Celestino, Mary M., Age: 86, Oceanport

After 86 years of family, love and faith, Mary M. Celestino passed away peacefully at the home of her son, James Celestino, in Oceanport. Beloved mother of four, grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of five, Mary was born in Avoca, Pennsylvania and was a long-time resident of Hazlet. She worked for 25 years as secretary to the chief of police of the Hazlet Police Department and moved to Lakewood upon her retirement.

Mary’s greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren, which she did regularly. She was a faithful and active parishioner of Holy Family Church where she was an Associate of the Order of the Sisters of Mercy, a Eucharistic minister, member of the choir, and talented performer in the annual church variety show. She was also a dedicated volunteer for a variety of organizations within the church, particularly with St. Vincent de Paul. Mary loved vacations, trips to Atlantic City, weekends away with friends, bowling and bingo. She leaves behind friends and family around the world who loved her and will miss her sweet presence.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Donna and Thomas O’Brien, James and Marilee Celestino, Michael and Michelle Celestino, and Patricia and John Chester, along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Cawley.

Family and friends gathered on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown. A memorial Mass was offered on Thursday, Dec. 28 at Holy Family Church, Union Beach. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Mary’s name to St. Vincent de Paul or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.

