Chekhov with a Nashville Twist

By Mary Ann Bourbeau |

Two River Theater will close out its season with the new musical “Songbird,” which takes Anton Chekhov’s 1895 play, “The Seagull,” and sets it in Nashville.

In the story, fading country star Tammy Trip returns home to the honky-tonk bar that launched her career. She plans to help the son she abandoned as he launches his own music career, but stirs up old feelings and grudges along the way.

“Songbird,” written by Michael Kimmel with music and lyrics by Lauren Pritchard, premiered off-Broadway in 2015 and was a New York Times Critics Pick. The cast at Two River Theater has numerous Broadway credits, led by Felicia Finley (“The Wedding Singer”), who takes on the role of Tammy. Also starring are Ephie Aardem (“The Bridges of Madison County”), Drew McVety (“Bandstand”), Eric William Morris (“Mamma Mia!”) Marrick Smith (“Fun Home”), Kacie Sheik (“Hair”), Andy Taylor (“Once”) and Bob Stillman (“Dir ty Blonde”), along with Deon’te Goodman, who performed in “Freedom Riders: The Civil Rights Musical” at the 2017 New York Musical Festival.

Rounding out the cast is Kelly Karbacz, who currently stars as Kasey Sankey on Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black” (OITNB), for which she and her co-stars were nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. In addition to Karbacz’s many television and film credits, she made her Broadway debut as Maureen Johnson in “Rent.” In “Songbird,” she takes on the role of Pauline, a Nashville bar waitress.

“When I heard this role was available, I jumped at the chance,” she said. “The show has love, heartbreak, ambition and a good deal of whiskey. Pauline is such a meaty role. She’s married but having a long-term affair. It brings excitement back into her life.”

Karbacz discovered Two River Theater last year when OITNB castmate Daniella De Jesús performed in “The Women of Padilla.”

“I came to see it and I was blown away,” she said. “The play itself was gorgeous and it’s such a beautiful, intimate space. I was so excited to discover it. The stars aligned for me. Maybe coming here last season put it out in the world for me.”