Chick, Edward J., Age: 92, Lincroft

Edward J. Chick, 92, of Lincroft passed away in Shrewsbury Oct. 9. He was born in New York City to the late Frank and Victoria (Rotunda) Chick.

Edward proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He attended Georgetown University and was a graduate of the School of Foreign Service. Ed was an executive in the shipping industry for Farrell Lines Inc., in New York City. He created lifelong ties with colleagues and business associates. Edward was a member of the Navesink Country Club and he loved fishing and football – especially the New York Giants – but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Edward is survived by his wife Diane (Newkirchen) Chick and his loving children, Edward J. Chick Jr., Bryan Chick (Norvell), Anthony E. Chick and Elisa Ham (Stephen). Also surviving are his brothers, Francis and Gerald Chick, and his grandchildren, Stephen, David, Jason, Joseph and Maverick.

Visitation was held Oct. 11 at John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank. A Mass of Christian burial took place Oct. 12 at Church of the Nativity, Fair Haven. Burial followed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Alzheimer’s New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave. #203, Roseland, NJ 07068.