Choma Jr., John R., Age: 35, Fair Haven

John R. Choma Jr., 35, of Fair Haven, passed away on Thursday, September 28. He was born in Red Bank to John R. Choma Sr. and Lorraine K. Choma. John was a lifelong resident of Fair Haven. He was employed by the Middletown Township Board of Education in the maintenance department. John was a member of the NRA in Washington, D.C.

John was predeceased by his grandparents, John Choma, Leslie Peter Stout Sr. and Kathleen Stout; and his stepgrandmother, Georgia Stout. He is survived by his parents; his brother, Raymond M.

Choma of Middletown; his paternal grandmother, Jeannette A. Choma; his uncle, Andrew B. Choma and his wife Diane; his aunts, Katherine M. Maselli and her husband Victor and Shirley A. Jenkins; and his cousins, Bryan and Jason Choma, Victor Maselli, Sharon A. Jenkins, Donna Diodato, Patty Martinsen and Jeanine Stout-Laboy.

Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements.