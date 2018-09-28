Cimato, Angela L., Age: 79, Middletown

Angela L. Cimato, 79 of Middletown, sadly passed away Sept. 4 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Angela Ortado in Brooklyn, New York Dec. 12, 1938. In 1968, she moved to Staten Island before moving to Middletown in 1986 where she remained. She retired from TR Security, Manhattan after working as an administrator for many years.

Angela is now reconnected with the love of her life Anthony L. Cimato who passed in 2014. The 56 years of marriage were the happiest times of her life being wife, mother and grandmother – and during which she and her husband enjoyed the most out of life.

She is survived by her loving children, Rosanne Cimato of Staten Island, Julianne Morrell of Dade City, Florida, and Angela Huscha of Middletown. Throughout her life, Angela was surrounded in the loving presence of her eight grandchildren, Richie (Blue) Drawneek, Stephanie Drawneek, Angela Morrell, Jamie Ayala, Joseph Drawneek, Vanessa Morrell, Amanda Huscha and Ashley Huscha. She is also survived by her adored great-grandchildren, Kylie, Julizza, Keegan, Luis, Kennedy and Alyson. Angela was also surrounded by the unconditional love of her beloved dog “Mia Moré.” Angela will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.

Family and friends were invited to visit Sept. 10 and 11 at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Hazlet. A Mass of Christian burial was held Sept. 11 at St. Catharine’s R.C. Church, Holmdel. Interment followed at Moravian Cemetery, Staten Island. For information or to send condolences to the family, please visit shorepointfh.com.