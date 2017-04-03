Ciok, Ellen, Middletown

Ellen Ciok, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 12 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank. She was born in Jersey City and lived in Middletown since 1947. Ellen worked as a legal secretary for Himelman & Himelman Law Firm. She later worked for the Red Bank Borough Municipal Court presided by Judge Himelman as Court Administrator. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and large extended family.

Ellen was predeceased by her parents, August and Edna Dethlefsen; and her grand-niece, Megan Hartigan. Surviving are her devoted husband of 50 years, Michael Ciok; a son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Tammy Ciok; two daughters and sons-in-law, Amy and Bud Zaouk and Erin and her partner Thomas Braun; five grandchildren, Kayla, Evan, Kaled, Eamonn and Ayla; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Gloria Dethlefsen, Walter and Cheryl Dethlefsen, Michael Dethlefsen; and two sisters and a brother-in-law, Linda and Jack Armstrong and Irene Dethlefsen. Also surviving are her best friend, Ruthie Rye; and several nieces and nephews.

John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown, was in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made in Ellen’s name to the Anne Arundel County ASPCA at aacspca.org or the American Cancer Society at cancer.org. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfh.com.