Circle BMW Executive Graduates from Dealer Candidate Academy

Thomas J. DeFelice, III, vice president and general counsel, Circle BMW, has graduated from the Dealer Candidate Academy at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) in Tysons, Virginia.

NADA programs prepare current and future dealership leaders to direct and improve the operations and financial results of each department within the dealership. The 11-month program combined six intensive week-long classroom sessions with hands-on practical application in each area of the dealership.

Circle BMW Founder and president, Tom DeFelice, offered congratulations. “My son will eventually run Circle BMW, and the NADA’s Dealer Candidate Academy’s targeted, dealer-specific curriculum in combination with on-the-job learning will help him as he transitions his role at the dealership.”

In his current position as the dealership’s new vice president and general counsel, DeFelice is responsible for managing the daily operations of the dealership.

Prior to Circle BMW, DeFelice was an associate at the law firm of Landman, Corsi, Ballaine & Ford, P.C. in Newark. DeFelice also served as a judicial clerk to the Honorable Sebastian P. Lombardi, J.S.C, Superior Court of N.J., Law Division, Civil Part, Newark.

DeFelice holds a J.D. degree from Seton Hall University School of Law, an MBA from Monmouth University’s School of Business and a BA in Economics from Boston College. He is also a graduate of Christian Brothers Academy (CBA) in Lincroft.

DeFelice is a member of the CBA Alumni Committee, volunteers his time for Catholic Charities and is on the NJ Car Next Generation Board.

