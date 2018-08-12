Clamming Around at Highlands ClamFest 2018

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Bart Lentini |

HIGHLANDS – Clam lovers gathered August 2-5 at Huddy Park for the annual Clam Fest, a festive event honoring the humble bivalve mollusk that tastes great chopped for chowder, baked in a stuffed shell, steamed in broth or tossed with garlic and olive oil in linguine.

On Sunday, Sean Douty of Red Bank won the clam- shucking competition. The all-you-can-eat clam contest winners were Mark Brenner of West New York, Robert Herald of Highlands and Timothy Ebner of Asbury Park. Brian Kirk & the Jirks performed, and the Highlands Community Singers sang their hit, “Happy As A Clam.”