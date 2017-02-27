Cleaning Up the Navesink River

By John Burton |

RED BANK – As the work continues to alleviate Navesink River contamination, The Two River Times is offering its support.

“If everyone pulls together we can make a big splash,” and move toward remedying the problem, said Cindy Zipf, executive director of Clean Ocean Action, an environmental advocacy and education organization.

Zipf joined representatives from other environmental and business organizations and a representative from the office of Senator Joseph Kyrillos Jr. (R-13) in a Feb. 15 roundtable discussion organized by The Two River Times to talk about solutions and strategies.

Zipf told the gathering it is “absolutely doable,” to return the river to a considerably improved condition by 2020.

For Two River Times owner Domenic DiPiero, this is an issue that strikes home, given he grew up in the Two River area, and continues to use local water ways for recreational boating and fishing. “It’s just a passion of mine,” DiPiero told the group last week. “And the fact that I had to tell my kids not to swim in it is awful.”

The reason for the alarm was due to studies done by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) which indicated elevated levels of pathogens, including fecal matter, and depleted oxygen levels. The DEP reports determined the river’s water quality had declined over approximately the last decade. And that has led the state agency to prohibit shellfish harvesting from approximately 560 of the river’s acres, according to Zach Lees, coastal policy attorney for Clean Ocean Action.