Collins, Patricia Anne, Age: 77, Shrewsbury

Patricia Anne Collins, 77, of Shrewsbury, passed peacefully with family by her side on Friday, December 9. Patricia was born in Jersey City to the late Joseph and Margaret (O’Neill) Monahan. After graduation from St. Dominic Academy in Jersey City she attended Jersey City State College. Patricia met the love of her life, Jack, at a college event and they married in 1961 at St. Aloysius Church in Jersey City.

Shortly after marriage, Patricia and Jack moved to Monmouth County and became longtime residents of both Matawan and Colts Neck prior to their move to Shrewsbury in 2015.

Patricia was a loving wife and mother who cared deeply for family and friends. During her years in Matawan, Patricia was an active volunteer in school, community, service, and youth sports organizations. While living in Colts Neck, Patricia enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with her grandchildren. Patricia was an avid reader who enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting, and needlepoint. Patricia also enjoyed traveling with family and friends and spent many summers at the family home in Ocean City. Patricia will be deeply missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her.

Patricia is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, John (Jack); loving children: Daniel, Maureen (Dougherty), Kevin and Paul and respective spouses Robin, John, Michele and Meredith; a sister, Kathleen Sexton; a brother, Joseph A. Monahan; grandchildren: Erin, Megan, Christian, Katelyn, Robert, Finn, Maeve, Ava, Eamon, George and Nora, whom she loved and adored; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave., Red Bank. A mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church in Lincroft at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, December 16. Disposition will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Patricia’s memory can be made to Cure PSP, 404 Fifth Ave., 3rd floor, New York, NY 10018 or at www.psp.org/donate. Please visit Patricia’s memorial web site at johnedayfuneralhome.com.