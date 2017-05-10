Collum-Glassman, Jennifer, Age: 45, Rumson

Jennifer Collum-Glassman, 45, of Rumson, passed away on Wednesday, April 26 with her family by her side. Jennifer was a loving wife and mother, a dedicated teacher, a spirited soccer coach and a very dear friend.

Jennifer was born in New York and grew up in Rumson. While she left home for college, and later to live in Bermuda, she and her beloved husband Todd returned to Rumson to raise their children. Jennifer relished life at home, close to her family and friends.

Jennifer was a dedicated teacher for over 20 years, most recently teaching at Monmouth Regional High School in Tinton Falls. Jennifer also taught CCD at Church of the Nativity where she was a communicant. At school and at church, Jennifer championed her students and was ever proud of them.

Outside of the classroom, Jennifer loved soccer. When she stopped playing herself, Jennifer took to the sidelines as a passionate coach. There was no place that she would rather be than cheering on her team.

Jennifer brought smiles and laughter to everyone around her. She was incredibly kind and there was no one more vivacious. Whether you were saying hello in passing, having a phone call to catch up, or you were meeting her for the first time, Jennifer’s spirit was infectious and far reaching. Today, it lives on in her family and friends.

Jennifer is survived by her loving husband, Todd Glassman, and her adoring children, Thomas and Taylor. She also is survived by her parents, Patrick Collum and Christine (Cassidy); her mother-in-law, Lynn Glassman; her brother, Brian Collum (Jessica); her sister, Maureen Pacis (Glenn); and her brother-in-law, Scott Glassman (Linda). Also, surviving are her nieces and nephews, Olivia and Brian Collum, Joshua and Kiera Pacis and Zachary Glassman.

John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, was in charge of arrangements. Please visit Jennifer’s memorial website at johnedayfuneralhome.com.