Colmorgen Jr., Frederick “Fred” G., Age: 81, Middeltown

Frederick “Fred” G. Colmorgen Jr. of Middletown died Friday, April 13, at the age of 81, after a 20-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. Fred worked as the assistant superintendent of Shorelands Water Company, retiring in 2001. Before Shorelands Water Company, he worked at Keansburg-Middletown National Bank. Fred was a volunteer firefighter for Red Bank Relief Engine Company for over 50 years. He was a member of the Middletown Reformed Church and a lifelong member of the Reformed Church of America.

He was predeceased by his parents, Frederick G. Colmorgen Sr. and Dorothy Ferry Colmorgen; sisters Thelma Kinkade and Valerie Colmorgen; and son, John. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janet (Lane) Colmorgen; their daughters Sandra Thorpe, her husband Henry and their five children, Abbey, Jacie, Izaak, Eli and Caleb; and Trudy Lagan and her husband C.J.; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services were held at Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank. Visitation was April 16 with a firemen’s service. A funeral was held April 17. Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the charity of your choice.