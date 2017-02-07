Coming to Fort Monmouth: Lifestyle and Retail Hub ‘Freedom Pointe’

“With e-commerce today, we are working on ‘alert technology’ that will give notifications of store sales and more,” he said, adding, “Our area is starving for something like this.” Zekaria traveled the country to view similar developments at Legacy Place and Market Street at Lynnfield, both in Massachusetts, Crocker Park in Ohio, and The Point in El Segundo, California.

“It takes a special kind of investor to take on a project at a closed military installation,” said FMERA Executive Director Bruce Steadman. Local and county officials have expressed support for the project, which must secure local approvals including ingress and egress on the Avenue of Memories, an extension of County Route 537. Steadman said 65 percent of fort properties are “now in play” with about 18 different projects.

The press conference followed November’s purchase of the fort by the county from the U.S. Army, and last month’s announcement of the sale of its former Officers Housing where the first residential redevelopment has begun on 117 historic structures along the parade grounds. The developer is RPM Development Group of Montclair.

“Historic renovations are our specialty and we work exclusively in New Jersey,” said Brendan McBride, vice president of RPM Development, adding that the exteriors of the neo-Colonial homes will be preserved. “Crews began construction the day after closing. We were attracted to the fort because the key components are in place – transportation, amenities, jobs, the beach. This will be an entire new neighborhood where people already want to live. We like a development that has a story behind it.” The firm is investing $25 million in the project.