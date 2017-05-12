Commentary: Keansburg – The Best Kept Secret

Contributed by Cliff Moore |
Keansburg has more to celebrate this year than its Centennial. There are over 50 new events planned to take place this year on the beach. The events include festivals, bull riding rodeos, free movies and concerts, beer gardens, food truck events, fireworks, and much more. Gratitude Migration is returning for its third year with an anticipated 3,500 attendees camping on the beach in a three-day festival in July. The NY/NJ Baykeeper will be offering free kayak rides on the Bay in August. Keansburg’s free beach was rebuilt since Sandy and the low waves from the Bay make it perfect for young families. Our Centennial Weekend in October will be three days of concerts, a parade, carnivals, a petting zoo, beer gardens, fireworks and many family-oriented activities throughout the town. Public transportation makes getting to the beach, amusement and water parks inexpensive and convenient.
The newly formed Keansburg Business Alliance has reenergized the commercial growth with new restaurants, as well as a Muay Thai Gym and Wrestling Club.
The Raritan Bay Brewery will be opening in the Fall of 2017 and the Pier 260 Restaurant is starting construction this month and scheduled to open by the summer of 2018. This $3 million project is a three-story restaurant and roof top bar that will have panoramic views of the Bay and New York skyline. There is currently over $70 million in projects under construction with $50 million on the drawing board. The Borough Council is also providing tax abatements and/or exemptions for the construction of commercial or industrial structures for five years.
On July 5, 2016, The New York Post reported “Keansburg, NJ is the No. 1 Bargain Beach Town in the country, according to a report by RealtyTrac.” DrSketchy Asbury Park is spearheading the Keansburg Mural Project where six unique artists will be adding art and beauty by way of murals to Keansburg. The town has passed ordinances for more strict code enforcement to help improve and stimulate visual improvement to some of the Super Storm Sandy-affected areas still recovering.
We are open for business and invite you to visit our town and see for yourself the tremendous opportunities and potential offered by our community. See why our once troubled community is becoming the best-kept secret and newest gem in the Bayshore. Subscribe to our blog, TheKeansburgConnection.com for more information, updates and opportunities.
Cliff Moore
Keansburg Economic Community Development Coordinator
This Commentary was first published in the May 11-18, 2017 print edition of The Two River Times.
