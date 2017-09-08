Congressman Pallone Talks About Work in Washington

By John Burton |

KEYPORT – In topics ranging from the performance of President Donald J. Trump, to ongoing debates on the federal budget, to the opioid epidemic and events in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. offered his views to local journalists.

“The idea was we would hear from you,” said Pallone (D-NJ), speaking to a group of reporters as we sat for coffee and breakfast at the International House of Pancakes (IHOP), 106 Route 36.

During a free-wheeling, approximately two hour gathering, Pallone fielded questions from reporters representing such community media outlets as The Two River Times; the Amboy Guardian newspaper; TAPinto, a network of independently owned and operated hyperlocal news websites; and the Newspaper Media Group, which operates a string of community newspapers throughout much of the state.

Pallone opened the floor, responding to questions from the group, covering diverse topics concerning issues pertaining to his work in Washington, D.C. and in his district.

Pallone, 65, a Democrat, is a Long Branch native and a lawyer by training and was back in his district for the August congressional recess. He has been a member of the House of Representatives since 1989. The 6th Congressional District includes portions of Monmouth and Middlesex counties.

Pallone is the ranking Democrat for the House’s Energy and Commerce Committee. And despite what the national media continues to play up, Pallone said there is much more bipartisanship in Washington than what the public may perceive, resulting in about 80 percent of the proposed bills being agreed upon by members of both parties.